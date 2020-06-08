On 8 June, as India opened up to a new phase of ‘Unlock’, #Unlock2 began trending on Twitter with netizens meme-ing the situation. From the looks of it, one thing is clear - that netizens are not all that supportive of resuming normal life, especially considering how the country is still grappling with the rapid spread of COVID-19. But alas, it is what it is. The least we can do is get some laughs right?Sonu Sood’s Response To Cyclone Nisarga Meme Will Make You LOLTwitter Flooded With #Lockdown4 Memes and We Can’t Help But LaughAs Liquor Shops Open for Business, Twitter Is Flooded With Memes We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.