Twitter Buzzes With Memes About ‘Swadeshi’ Counterpart ‘Tooter’

On 24 November, social media was flooded with users who couldn't stop talking about 'Tooter' - a 'swadeshi' version of Twitter that looks and feels very much like its American counterpart. The website to access Tooter is tooter.in and the homepage has the word 'Tooter' with the tagline 'Made in India.'

Netizens coudn't help but notice the similarities. Ironically, Twitter was filled with memes about...Tooter.

Check it out!