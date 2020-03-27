Busy Making Quarantine Home Workout Videos? Twitter Hates It
Clench those glutes! Stretch those tendons! Plank! Feel the burn!
The itch to 'create' home workout videos seems to have given Twitter a rash, and a pretty raw one at that. Gone are the good old quarantine days when all one had to worry about was the flood of suddenly aware podcasters casting their boredom into the air.
The internet is now full of adults bench-pressing their cats and dogs, using the couch for pushups, and typically failing phenomenally at pull-ups.
And Twitter is not happy. Want to know why? Read on.
You KNOW You Won't Be Trying Them At Home
Admit it, the only reason most blokes hit the gym is because they've paid membership fee for five years in a row without showing up. Finally, the guilt catches up. Here's another case in point.
The Gods Have Spoken
There are two kinds of people on twitter as of today. Those who brook no excuse for a home workout. And those who can't stand it. Especially the videos.
It probably has to the do with the over-the-top enthusiasm and manic energy that are hard to associate with home. It's tough knowing that one needs to work from home. Why make it tougher by adding a workout to the mix?
Nothing Says it Better than a Desi Meme
Memes are alright, but sometimes, celebrities take it up a notch, and end up hitting a self-goal. Like Farah Khan, who shares twitter's collective hate for home workout vidoes, but for unnecessarily altruistic reasons.
Do you like watching home videos? Or do they make you roll your eyes? Let us know!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
