Busy Making Quarantine Home Workout Videos? Twitter Hates It

Clench those glutes! Stretch those tendons! Plank! Feel the burn!

The itch to 'create' home workout videos seems to have given Twitter a rash, and a pretty raw one at that. Gone are the good old quarantine days when all one had to worry about was the flood of suddenly aware podcasters casting their boredom into the air.

The internet is now full of adults bench-pressing their cats and dogs, using the couch for pushups, and typically failing phenomenally at pull-ups.

