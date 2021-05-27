Twitter Furious as YouTuber Ties Dog to a Balloon to Make It Float
YouTuber Gaurav Sharma was arrested for endangering the life of his dog by trying to make it float in the air.
A YouTuber from Delhi, Gaurav Sharma, was recently arrested for trying to make his dog float by tying it to a bunch of balloons and releasing them in the air.
The video shows Sharma with his dog, Dollar, and some other friends tying colourful hydrogen balloons to the dog. "The upper body has started flying a little," Gaurav said while pulling the strings of the balloon manually and lifting his dog in the air.
It has been uploaded on his channel where he has more than 4 million subscribers.
The dog is seen flying up as high as two stories while also being close to a neighbour's balcony on the second floor. A case has been registered against Sharma and his mother in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar police station under various sections of the law.
The now-deleted video has received a lot of flak online from users who were concerned about the dog's well-being.
After receiving criticism, Gaurav had also put out an apology video.
"Before making the video, I had taken all the safety measures. I had said this in the video but did not upload this part as it would've increased the length of the video. It was a mistake on my part. All I want to say is that I had made the video with all the safety measures... wrong content went out and it should not have happened," he said.
He also added, "I apologise if you felt bad after watching the Dollar video. I won't try such things again. Those who're getting influenced by such things, please don't get influenced. If sentiments have been hurt, I truly seek your apology."
(With inputs from NDTV).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.