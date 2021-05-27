Twitter Furious as YouTuber Ties Dog to a Balloon to Make It Float

A YouTuber from Delhi, Gaurav Sharma, was recently arrested for trying to make his dog float by tying it to a bunch of balloons and releasing them in the air.

The video shows Sharma with his dog, Dollar, and some other friends tying colourful hydrogen balloons to the dog. "The upper body has started flying a little," Gaurav said while pulling the strings of the balloon manually and lifting his dog in the air.

It has been uploaded on his channel where he has more than 4 million subscribers.