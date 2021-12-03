ADVERTISEMENT

'Parag Agrawal on Duty?' Twitter Jokes as Users Witness Followers Drop

Users on Twitter saw a drop in their follower count after a routine clean up of the platform.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's why you lost followers on Twitter recently.</p></div>
A lot of users on Twitter saw their followers count drop yesterday, and this isn't the first time this has happened. While some people only lost a handful of followers, others ended up losing in the range of 6k-100k followers.

Twitter's newly appointed Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal also lost a significant number of followers, as his count took a steep plunge and went down from 360k to 43.7k.

Why Are People Losing Followers?

Twitter routinely does a clean up of its platform to ensure that there are no bots posing as users. In this process, accounts that do not confirm their password or phone number after Twitter asks them to are not included in other people's followers list.

When a similar incident occurred in June this year, then founder and CEO Jack Dorsey explained this and also said, "We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."

'Parag Agrawal on Duty,' Jokes Twitter

Twitter's newly appointed Indian-origin CEO came under the radar after people lost their followers. Desis especially made sure to come up with jokes that targetted Agrawal's appointment. Here are some reactions from Twitter. Some even jokes about how he started getting work done as soon as he became CEO.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

