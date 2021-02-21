Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child

Twitter reacts to news of Kareena and Saif’s second child, and it’s hilarious!

Social media’s meme fest after the news of Saif and Kareena’s second child
i

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a second child on Sunday, 21 February. When their first son Taimur was born, he instantly became a celebrity. The child won hearts on the internet, and now it looks like his younger brother has set off on the same path.

After the news of the couple’s second son reached the masses, it sparked a meme fest on social media.... obviously. Here are some of our favourite memes about the ‘new star kid in town’:

Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child

When this is the reaction on the very first day, we wonder how the newborn will take to the social media world next.

