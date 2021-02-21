Taimur Memes Flood Twitter as Saif, Kareena Welcome Second Child

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a second child on Sunday, 21 February. When their first son Taimur was born, he instantly became a celebrity. The child won hearts on the internet, and now it looks like his younger brother has set off on the same path.

After the news of the couple’s second son reached the masses, it sparked a meme fest on social media.... obviously. Here are some of our favourite memes about the ‘new star kid in town’: