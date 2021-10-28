Twitter Divided Over "Nudity" in Sabyasachi’s Latest Mangalsutra Campaign
Sabyasachi's latest collection of fine jewellery features a modern take on the traditional mangalsutras.
Highly acclaimed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for his bold designs and even bolder campaigns. Often, these well-meaning campaigns and messaging doesn't always sit well with many users.
Such is the latest case of his latest collection of Mangalsutras that are branded as 'Intimate Fine Jewellery and featured on his Instagram page. In several photos, models wearing them while posing shirtless or wearing inner wear has grabbed the attention of users online. While many have found this offensive, others have claimed that the campaign embraces the sexuality of Indians, specifically the women, and that should be celebrated, not shamed.
Here are the pictures from the latest collection:
Users on Twitter have insisted that this is not what Indian culture is like, and have claimed that this is demeaning for women.
Here are some opposing views from users who have appreciated the gesture by the designer and talked about how it is liberating to see Indian culture represented like this.
What do you think of this campaign?
