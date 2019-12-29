Twitterati Describes #2019in5Words

Climate Crisis

Trump Impeachment

Protests

And Baby Yoda memes

A lot has happened in the past year and Twitter has not stayed behind in curating this chatter. The year saw the celebration of climate activist Greta Thunberg as Time Person of the Year, and witnessed the impeachment of US President Donal Trump. On the national front, from political turmoil in Maharashtra to the nationwide protests against CAA-NRC, Twitter was ablaze with chatter from all across the globe.

As the year inches towards an end, Twitterati is busy describing it with #2019in5words.