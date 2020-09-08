Twitter Defends Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ T-Shirt
A Twitter user called the message “arrogant.”
On 8 September, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai wearing a black tee that read, "Roses are red, Violents are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and You."
A picture of Rhea's tee has been doing the rounds on social media with a user calling it an "arrogant message."
Netizens soon jumped to Rhea's defense saying that wanting to "smash the patriarchy" was not an "arrogant message."
"The only arrogance I see is of the media and bhakts hounding her and being convicted by chief justices Arnab Goswami and Navika Kumar among others," tweeted one user.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in Mumbai on 8 September in a drug probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
