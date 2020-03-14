Heavy Rain, Hailstorm For Few Minutes Leaves Delhi-NCR ‘Surprised’
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, 14 March, afternoon.
It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.
