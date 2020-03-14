Heavy Rain, Hailstorm For Few Minutes Leaves Delhi-NCR ‘Surprised’

Social Buzz
The Quint

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, 14 March, afternoon.

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.

People living in Delhi-NCR were caught ‘suprised’, with many taking to Twitter to share photos of the hailstorms that lasted for a few minutes.
Corona Outbreak to Hailstorms in March, Many Wonder What is Next?

Best way to Deal with Dystopia – Laughter

