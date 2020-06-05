On 4 June, comedian and Netflix show Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj broke his silence on the ongoing mass protests in the USA, triggered by the death of George Floyd. Minhaj dropped a Patriot Act Digital Exclusive episode on YouTube titled ‘We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd.’In the 12-minute long episode, that has since gone viral on social media, Minhaj takes on the issue of racism and anti-black attitudes prevalent among South Asian communities. He not only breaks down the Black Lives Matter movement but also speaks up about how racism is an issue related not just to black people but to other minorities as well.Take a look:Minhaj’s episode has been well-received on social media with netizens applauding him for taking a stand and addressing the deep-seated racism in Asian communities.One user recounted a personal experience:Another wrote, “Hasan minhaj calling out the Indian community for its hypocrisy and colorist actions during this time is exactly what I needed. Thank you @patriotact”American Desis Lend Support to #BlackLivesMatter, Here’s HowGeorge Floyd Mural in Syria Makes a Powerful Statement We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.