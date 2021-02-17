Cute Alert: Twitter Celebrates #Larriversary for Tomcat Larry 

Larry the cat, has been living at 10 Downing Street in London for the past ten years. Seeing many UK Prime Ministers come and go, the tabby cat has been given the title of Chief Mouser in the Cabinet.

The former stray was adopted during PM David Cameron’s term due to a rat scuttling issue near the PM’s residence. February 15, 2011 was his first day in office.

Marking ten years of his term, with different Prime Ministers, Larry is celebrating his 10th anniversary in office.

Twitter has been thoroughly enjoying this moment by sharing a bunch of congratulatory posts under #Larryversary.

Check out some reactions here: