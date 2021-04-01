Twitter Applauds IPS Officer for Tips on Cracking UPSC Exam
'Minimum Books + Maximum Revisions' is his mantra for success.
The UPSC exams are considered among some of the most rigorous exams in the country, where only a handful of people can crack it at their first attempt. Amidst this, Lakshay Pandey, an IPS Officer from Uttarakhand took to Twitter to share some tips on how to study better for these exams.
Drawing from his personal experience, he emphasizes on the importance of reading less books multiple times. He stresses on constant revisions and lists down various other pointers in his notebook; photos of which he has shared as well.
Along with reading the newspaper for at least an hour every day, he also says that it is important to refer to various sources for the same topic. He shares a list of books in the very start that students can use for their preparation. He also mentions that the best way to study is on your own, without the help of coaching classes. Other than that, good sleep and rest are crucial too.
Users on Twitter found this gesture very thoughtful and did not hesitate in showering Pandey with appreciative comments.
At present, Pandey works as an Assistant Commissioner of Police at Delhi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.