‘Age No Bar’: Twitter Applauds 104-Yr-Old Who Got 89/100 in State Education Exam
104-year-old Kuttiyamma and her ecstatic picture have gone viral online for all the right reasons.
Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala, recently made the news when she secured 89 percent in the State Education Exam. The exam is a part of the state's Literacy Mission exam, and it is certainly working.
Along with her amazing score, Kuttiyamma's ecstatic expression was something that stole the hearts of netizens online who were quick to applaud her achievement. Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty posted a picture of Kuttiyamma which quickly went viral. Check it out here:
Here is how Twitter congratulated Kuttiyamma:
Age is just a number, and there isn't a better example of this than Kuttiyamma!
