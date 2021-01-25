Twitter Outraged Over Bombay HC's Controversial POCSO Judgment
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala's judgement has caused quite a stir on the internet.
i
According to a judgment passed by Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" does not count as sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This judgment was passed on 19 January by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and created quite an uproar on the internet. Netizens outraged about the judgment which says that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" in order for an act to be considered sexual assault.
Take a look at how netizens reacted:
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!