Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Barkha Dutt recently criticised Zomato's decision to offer paid period leaves.

Quint Entertainment
Updated12 Aug 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Social Buzz
3 min read

Recently, food delivery firm Zomato drew a lot of appreciation after it introduced a paid period leave policy. The company’s founder and chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal, said in a statement to his employees: “There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”

Commenting on this decision journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, "Sorry Zomato, as woke as your decision on #PeriodLeave is, this is exactly what ghettoizes women and strengthens biological determinism. We cannot want to join the infantry, report war, fly fighter jets, go into space, want no exceptionalism and want period leave. PLEASE.

Barkha Dutt's tweet on Zomato's period leave policy.
Barkha Dutt's tweet on Zomato's period leave policy.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Dutt further said that she will not change her stance.

Barkha Dutt's tweet.
Barkha Dutt's tweet.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

However, from Twinkle Khanna to others on Twitter, strong objections were raised on Dutt's remarks. Emphasizing on the fact that men and women are 'equal but not identical', Twinkle put up a post on Instagram in favour of period leaves.

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Also Read
Our Favourite Bollywood Characters React To ‘Period Leave’

Shehla Rashid tweeted, "Appreciate @BDUTT for the strong woman that she has been. On the issue of period leave though, my 2¢: 1) Not every woman's experience is the same. Some women really suffer during periods 2) Women's experience of pain has traditionally been downplayed, assumed to be exaggerated".

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Here's what others have to say:

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Speaking about the issue, some women feel that period leaves are a way of normalizing the talks.

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Some others also pointed out that going by Dutt's logic maternity leaves should also be done away with.

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Some people, including MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, agreed with Barkha Dutt, saying that period leaves take women back to the stone ages.

Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'
Also Read
Zomato Introduces Period Leave of Up to 10 Days for Employees

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 12 Aug 2020, 10:26 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!