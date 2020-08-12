Twinkle, Others Object to Barkha Dutt's Remarks on 'Period Leave'

Recently, food delivery firm Zomato drew a lot of appreciation after it introduced a paid period leave policy. The company’s founder and chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal, said in a statement to his employees: “There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”

Commenting on this decision journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, "Sorry Zomato, as woke as your decision on #PeriodLeave is, this is exactly what ghettoizes women and strengthens biological determinism. We cannot want to join the infantry, report war, fly fighter jets, go into space, want no exceptionalism and want period leave. PLEASE.