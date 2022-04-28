ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

Woman's tweet on normalizing divorce opened an important discussion on Twitter.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral
i

Even after years of socio-economic development, topics such as divorce still remain a subject of taboo in India. Many people are forced to spend their lives together due to undue societal pressure and expectations and especially the women.

But, one user on twitter opened the discussion around the importance of destigmatizing divorce through her tweet.

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

In most cases women are the ones who have to suffer in silence because the stigma attached to a divorced woman is much more in our patriarchal society, since they are responsible for keeping the 'family honor' and upholding the traditions and keeping families together. Moreover lack of family and financial support, forces women to stay in unhappy marriages. There needs to be more conscious efforts in addressing the stigma around divorce.

Namrata Gawas's tweet talked about this taboo and this how the users reacted:

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT
Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Twitter Reacts to 'Mai' Scene Showing How Women Have to Work Even While Grieving

Twitter Reacts to 'Mai' Scene Showing How Women Have to Work Even While Grieving

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×