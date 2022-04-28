Woman’s Tweet on De-stigmatizing Divorce Goes Viral
Woman's tweet on normalizing divorce opened an important discussion on Twitter.
Even after years of socio-economic development, topics such as divorce still remain a subject of taboo in India. Many people are forced to spend their lives together due to undue societal pressure and expectations and especially the women.
But, one user on twitter opened the discussion around the importance of destigmatizing divorce through her tweet.
In most cases women are the ones who have to suffer in silence because the stigma attached to a divorced woman is much more in our patriarchal society, since they are responsible for keeping the 'family honor' and upholding the traditions and keeping families together. Moreover lack of family and financial support, forces women to stay in unhappy marriages. There needs to be more conscious efforts in addressing the stigma around divorce.
Namrata Gawas's tweet talked about this taboo and this how the users reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.