TV Anchor Unable to Grasp ‘You’ Reference Is Funny and Cringe at the Same Time
Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham recently went viral after she called a guest on her show who made a reference to Netflix's show You and Ingraham was unable to understand it. What followed was a series of funny exchanges between the two, and the video is pure GOLD.
The guest on the show, Raymond Arroyo, starts discussing a topic related to measles and says that a similar thing happened on You (The show). The name of the show is such that Laura thought the guest was talking about her and not the show.
"Wait, wait, wait," she said. "When did I mention measles?"
"I don’t know," said Arroyo. "It was on You."
"What was on me?" Ingraham asked. “What are you talking about?"
Imagine a whole minute of this confusion. Check out the video here:
Needless to say, Twitter had a great time laughing over this video that has now gone viral. Penn Badgley, the lead character on You, also reacted to the video while other users compared this to a similar famous scene from Rush Hour 3.
