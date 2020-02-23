Trump Tweets Baahubali Clip; Says “Looking Forward” to India
A day before US President Donald Trump’s anticipated official visit to the country, he tweeted a morphed clip of the Indian film Baahubali with the message, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in India”.
In the video Trump’s face was superimposed on Baahubali — the protagonist’s role played by actor Prabhas. Other members of the Trump family — Melania, Ivanka and Trump Jr, also feature in the video.
The video was put out by an unverified Twitter account identified as “Sol”. "To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" the handle ‘Solmemes1’ tweeted in the original post with the video.
Trump will be on a two-day long visit to India on 24-25 February, where he will be visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi. Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, more 100,000 people which are expected to welcome him at the Motera Stadium.
Recently, Trump also tweeted on the release of “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” — a Bollywood film on the queer community.
