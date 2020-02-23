Trump Tweets Baahubali Clip; Says “Looking Forward” to India

A day before US President Donald Trump’s anticipated official visit to the country, he tweeted a morphed clip of the Indian film Baahubali with the message, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in India”.

In the video Trump’s face was superimposed on Baahubali — the protagonist’s role played by actor Prabhas. Other members of the Trump family — Melania, Ivanka and Trump Jr, also feature in the video.