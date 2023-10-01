'There Were Issues Even Before We Got to Seats': People Recall Trevor Noah Event

“Flew all the way from Mizoram to Bangalore only to be told the show is cancelled. I’m feeling sad, angry, hurt all at once (sic),” VL Muanpuli wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “I had the ticket for the 28th, so unfortunately, I couldn’t even see him.”

Muanpuli is among the many people whose hopes to watch comedian Trevor Noah during his ‘Off the Record’ tour in India were dashed after the Bengaluru shows (scheduled for 27 and 28 September) were cancelled.