ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

The peacocks have been together for 4 years and when one died, the other one refused to leave its partner's side.

Nandini Thiagarajan
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Peacock refusing to leave it's partner.</p></div>
i

In nature, animals have shown remarkable characteristics that seem very human-like. Whether it is the bond between a mother and her child, or that of friends, they are just as human as us. There have been several studies researching animals and their emotions. For example, a study published in 2010 discussed how consolation, or providing comfort to another individual to make them feel better, has been used to demonstrate empathy in human children.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a touching act of compassion, on 4 January, a peacock refused to leave its partner after it had died. The video of the peacock following the two men taking away the body of the other peacock was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle.

The two peacocks were living together for the last four years. The incident took place in the house of Shri Ramswarup Bishnoi in Kuchera, Rajasthan. The video was filmed during the funeral of the peacock. His tweet describes the video as ‘touching’.

Watch the video here:

The heartwrenching video struck a chord with users online. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Watch: Peacock Refuses to Leave Its Partner After It Dies

(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)

Similar examples of consolation have also been observed in chimpanzee troops. Some studies also suggest animals are capable of empathising with members of other species, including humans. This is just one of the many examples that show us that animals are just as human, if not more in these situations. There is a lot that we as a species can learn from them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT