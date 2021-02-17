International Media on How Democratic India Is In 2021

Singer-actor Rihanna had taken to Twitter to share a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

This was followed by posts from various international celebrities like Amanda Cerny, Meena Harris and Greta Thunberg, also speaking up in support of the farmers. The incident triggered massive outrage in India against the celebrities.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a press release referring to this as an ‘international propaganda against the country.’

Here’s what the international media thought about it: