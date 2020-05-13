When it comes to using social media and using it for the right reasons, Mumbai Police truly knows the right rules. Whether it’s heart-warming videos with important messages or pop culture memes that throw in the right warning/advice, Mumbai Police’s twitter is the number one place to be. Recently, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a video about toddler Kabeer, who has raised funds for the Mumbai Police foundation selling his cupcakes!Kabeer sold the cupcakes to an entrepreneur for charity and was looking for Rs10,000, but the entrepreneur handed him a cheque of Rs 50,000 instead.Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a heartfelt video about the adorable story. “Look what’s baking! This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money! Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ?” the caption said.10 Times Mumbai Police’s Social Media Lockdown Game Was On Point!This sweet story is yet another reminder that no matter what, we all can extend support to those around us in some way if only we try. Especially in times of such despair, it is important we don’t forget to go the extra mile and ensure everybody is doing okay. Not everyone can afford to donate funds, and that’s understandable, but we must extend a helping hand in any way that we can. Truly, humanity is the need of the hour in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.