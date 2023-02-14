ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler Goes Viral For Helping Mother Unload Water Jars; Steals Hearts Online

The now-viral clip was shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Toddler Goes Viral For Helping Mother Unload Water Jars; Steals Hearts Online
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In news that can be best described as "wholesome", a young toddler is going viral for extending a helping hand to his mother. In a clip shared by an IPS officer on Twitter, a child can be seen helping his mother unload empty water jars from a truck.

Attached with the clip is a Hindi caption which translates to, "Although small in age and stature, the "feeling of helping" is very high. Parents have carved a unique diamond..."

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the time of uploading, the tweet has garnered 23.3K views and 839 likes. Safe to say, the unidentified toddler is melting several netizens' hearts.

Since the tweet going viral, Twitter users have poured in their love and support for the young boy.

Check how some of them are reacting here:

Also Read

Hero Delivery Driver Saves Toddler After She Fell From 12th Floor

Hero Delivery Driver Saves Toddler After She Fell From 12th Floor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Videos   Toddler   wholesome 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×