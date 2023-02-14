Toddler Goes Viral For Helping Mother Unload Water Jars; Steals Hearts Online

In news that can be best described as "wholesome", a young toddler is going viral for extending a helping hand to his mother. In a clip shared by an IPS officer on Twitter, a child can be seen helping his mother unload empty water jars from a truck.

Attached with the clip is a Hindi caption which translates to, "Although small in age and stature, the "feeling of helping" is very high. Parents have carved a unique diamond..."