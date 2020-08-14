Man Dons PPE Suit, Takes Migrant Worker To Hospital Amid COVID
The phrase 'knight in shining armour' now has a new meaning after a man was spotted dressed in a PPE suit, taking another person to the hospital. In a video that went viral on social media, a TMC leader in Jhargram, West Bengal can be seen riding a motorcycle. He is clad in a white PPE suit from top to bottom. His name is Satyakam Patnaik.
The tweet reads, "Aft ambulances refused to shift man with fever to hospital fearing COVID-19,TMC youth leader Satyakam Patnaik wore a PPE, took suspected Covid patient to hospital in Jhargram district on own motorcycle.Appreciation poured in across political parties @fpjindia"
According to a Hindustan Times report, the person sitting behind Patnaik was a migrant worker, Barik, who had just returned home to his village. He had been having high fever for the past few days but the family was unable to arrange for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Moreover, no one was willing to help them out as they feared he might be infected with COVID-19.
This is when Patnaik stepped up. He could not watch the worker suffer like that so he rushed to the pharmacy, bought a PPE suit and showed up at the worker's house. Patnaik took Barik to the hospital where the latter was prescribed medicines, and then Patnaik brought him home.
“Barik’s wife and his two children were tense about his condition. His wife repeatedly pleaded to go to the hospital with him. However, I convinced her and took him to the Gopiballavpur Superspeciality Hospital on the bike.”Satyakam Patnaik to Hindustan Times
With inputs from Hindustan Times.
