Man Dons PPE Suit, Takes Migrant Worker To Hospital Amid COVID

The phrase 'knight in shining armour' now has a new meaning after a man was spotted dressed in a PPE suit, taking another person to the hospital. In a video that went viral on social media, a TMC leader in Jhargram, West Bengal can be seen riding a motorcycle. He is clad in a white PPE suit from top to bottom. His name is Satyakam Patnaik.

The tweet reads, "Aft ambulances refused to shift man with fever to hospital fearing COVID-19,TMC youth leader Satyakam Patnaik wore a PPE, took suspected Covid patient to hospital in Jhargram district on own motorcycle.Appreciation poured in across political parties @fpjindia"