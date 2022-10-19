3-Year-Old Files Complaint Against His Mother For ‘Stealing’ His Chocolates
After the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra gifted the boy chocolates and cycle.
In an adorable incident, a three-year-old toddler in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur went to the police station to file a complaint against his mother for 'stealing' his chocolates and candies. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.
Saddam, the toddler, along with his father went to complain against his mother. He told the cops that his mother slapped him and took away his chocolates, and requested them to put her behind the bars. The sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak, amused with the child's complaint, played along and wrote the child's complaint by asking him the details.
According to Saddam's father, the child was troubling his mother when she 'gently tapped him on his cheek', after which Saddam started crying and asked his father to take him to the police station.
The video of Saddam filing the complaint went viral, and has even managed to reach the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who video-called the boy and promised to send him chocolates and a cycle!
Later, the Home Department of Madhya Pradesh shared a video in which Saddam could be seen riding the bicycle gifted by the minister.
