ADVERTISEMENT

Users Share Unique Resignations After 3-Word Resignation Letter Goes Viral

Short. sweet, and impactful!

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Users Share Unique Resignations After 3-Word Resignation Letter Goes Viral
i

Have you ever dreamt of giving your cunning boss one last "go to hell" by handing in your papers in the most savage way possible? Well, some people might have actually lived your dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a viral Twitter post, it is seen how a user has handed in their resignation letter and spared their employer of any formalities. They have simple written, "Dear Sir, Bye bye". Short, sweet, and impactful, right?

The letter has inspired many users on social media, making them wish they would have done the same. Others have shared their own versions of similar resignations. Check them out here:

Do you have a crazy resignation story too?

Also Read

Indian-American CEO of Better.com Apologises for Firing 900 Staffers Over Zoom

Indian-American CEO of Better.com Apologises for Firing 900 Staffers Over Zoom
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×