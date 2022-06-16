ADVERTISEMENT
Users Share Unique Resignations After 3-Word Resignation Letter Goes Viral
Short. sweet, and impactful!
Have you ever dreamt of giving your cunning boss one last "go to hell" by handing in your papers in the most savage way possible? Well, some people might have actually lived your dream.
In a viral Twitter post, it is seen how a user has handed in their resignation letter and spared their employer of any formalities. They have simple written, "Dear Sir, Bye bye". Short, sweet, and impactful, right?
The letter has inspired many users on social media, making them wish they would have done the same. Others have shared their own versions of similar resignations. Check them out here:
Do you have a crazy resignation story too?
