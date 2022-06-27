ADVERTISEMENT

Customers Form Queue for 3 Hours at IKEA Bengaluru, Twitter Reacts

The new IKEA store in Bengaluru was unveiled at Nagasandra.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Customers Form Queue for 3 Hours at IKEA Bengaluru, Twitter Reacts
i

Every time an IKEA store opens up in the country, customers from the city throng the outlet and as a result, we see extremely long queues, ones that last for hours before people can enter the store.

A new IKEA store just opened in Nagasandra, Bengaluru, and the situation there wasn't any different. Reports of people standing in queue for over three hours made the news, and Twitter was obviously amused.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few hours after the initial post, the account again put out an announcement that asked customers to schedule their visits since the wait time at the Nagasandra store was more than 3 hours.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the announcement:

Also Read

CM Bommai Unveils Bengaluru IKEA Store, Says Company to Invest Rs 3k Cr in State

CM Bommai Unveils Bengaluru IKEA Store, Says Company to Invest Rs 3k Cr in State

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×