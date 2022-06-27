Customers Form Queue for 3 Hours at IKEA Bengaluru, Twitter Reacts
The new IKEA store in Bengaluru was unveiled at Nagasandra.
Every time an IKEA store opens up in the country, customers from the city throng the outlet and as a result, we see extremely long queues, ones that last for hours before people can enter the store.
A new IKEA store just opened in Nagasandra, Bengaluru, and the situation there wasn't any different. Reports of people standing in queue for over three hours made the news, and Twitter was obviously amused.
A few hours after the initial post, the account again put out an announcement that asked customers to schedule their visits since the wait time at the Nagasandra store was more than 3 hours.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the announcement:
