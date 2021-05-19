This Young UP Woman Delivers Free Oxygen Cylinders on Her Scooter

Adding to the list of countless good samaritans who have gone out of their way to help their community is Arshi, a 26-year-old woman from UP who distributes free oxygen cylinders in her locality for the needy.

Arshi lives in Madaar Khel, Shahjahanpur, and has delivered about 20 oxygen cylinders on her scooter so far. She does this for free along with some help from her brothers.

Arshi says that her desire to begin this philanthropic work stems from personal experience-- her father Mashoor, fell terribly ill due to COVID-19 on Ramzan, and her family was scrambling around the neighbourhood looking for oxygen cylinders.

She managed to get one cylinder from the local magistrate's office, but major help came in the form of a WhatsApp group operated by a social organization in Uttarakhand. They gave her the help she needed, and her father ended up defeating COVID-19.

"Ever since, anyone who sought oxygen either through phone or WhatsApp was helped. I have provided oxygen to several people in Shahbad and Hardoi (UP) and Uttarakhand," Arshi told PTI.

She has been lauded for her efforts online, and people in her locality have fondly started calling her "Cylinder Waali Bitiya".

(With inputs from News18).