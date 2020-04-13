Kerala Woman Gave Birth to Baby Boy After Recovering From COVID-19

The husband had come back from Gulf and it is from him that the fully pregnant wife got the infection. Though the couple tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago, hospital authorities discharged the woman from the isolation ward and shifted her to the gynecology ward.

On Saturday noon, she delivered the child through a cesarean. Reportedly, she was one among five pregnant women who were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Medical College Principal Dr Roy told the media that this was the first such case in Kerala and third in India.