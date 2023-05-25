ADVERTISEMENT

This Melodious Mashup of Arijit Singh’s Song Titles Will Leave You Stunned

Sai Godbole's mashup has over 14 million views. She called this track her own version of Arijit's 'Tere Hawale'

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

The best thing about the internet is that it keeps providing us with some beautiful gems that are just too good to miss. Just like this mesmerising mashup created by a singer called Sai Godbole.

Sai shared a song that she made by combining several of Arijit Singh's song titles. The video was shared with a text that read, "What if? All these 'Arijit Singh' titles, were in one song!".

Sai's mashup, which she called her own version of Arijit Singh's 'Tere Hawale' from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, includes the song titles 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Raabta', 'Naina', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Dua', 'Kesariya' and 'Apna Bana Le' among others.

Her soulful voice and the creative track has gone viral since, and the social media users can't get enough of it. The video was posted just 2 days ago and has already crossed over 14 million views and garnered over 2 million likes.

A user commented, "This is a work of art"

Another user wrote, "Ughh! I am crying this is so beautiful"

Rapper Badshah also took notice of Sai's song and commented on her post.

Here are some other comments:

