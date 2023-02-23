This Unusual Friendship Between A Man And A Crane Is Winning Hearts Online
The man from Uttar Pradesh nursed an injured crane back to health and made an unusual friend, along the way.
If you've watched the iconic Hindi film, Sholay, you must be aware of the undying friendship between the characters, Jai and Veeru. The film and its characters were so loved by the Indian audience that 'Jai-Veeru' began to be used as a synonym for a strong friendship.
Well, in the most unusual case of a friendship like Jai and Veeru's, a man from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Aarif, saved the life of an injured crane and made a friend for life.
In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Aarif can be seen riding a motorbike while the crane is flying above him, following his friend's path.
Take a look:
According to the now-viral tweet, Aarif rescued the bird from a field a year ago. When he realized that the injured crane's leg was broken, he took it home. With sound treatment, food and care, the bird healed.
The tweet read, "When the bird recovered, instead of going towards the forest, it stayed with Aarif. When Aarif takes the bike somewhere, it keeps flying above him, flying up to 30-40 kilometers and goes along with him. Now the stork is a follower of his savior 😊"
Since then, the duo has been referred to as Jai-Veeru in the Amethi village.
Since the time of tweeting (22 February), the tweet has garnered over 165K views and 1,520 likes. Safe to say, netizens were miffed by the heartwarming and peculiar story of how the crane made friends with Aarif.
Reacting to the video, a Twitter user commented, "Very cute video, such scenes give a lot of relief in a hate filled environment."
Check how other netizens responded here:
