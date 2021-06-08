This Siliguri E-Rickshaw Driver Gives Free Rides to COVID Patients

Along with the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the country is also facing an acute shortage of resources, right from oxygen cylinders and medicines to ambulances.

Amidst this, a female e-rickshaw driver from Siliguri, West Bengal, Munmun Sarkar, is offering to drive COVID-19 patients to the hospital for free. She resides in the Saktigarh area of Siliguri and has been providing her service 24/7 for any patients in need.

The 49-year-old drives patients to the hospital, and drives them back home too if the need arises. "Last year during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, ambulance drivers were taking too much money from the family members of the COVID-19 patients. At that time I decided to turn my e-rickshaw into an ambulance and started ferrying COVID positive patients in free of cost," she said in a statement to ANI.