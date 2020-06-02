For everyone wondering how they can contribute, take a page from Akshay Kothavale, a pune based auto driver who is helping migrants with essentials like food and ration by spending the money he saved for his wedding.Akshay was highly overwhelmed by the negative impacts of the pandemic on many and in a bid to help them he started serving cooked food to those in dire. He also successfully distributed over 300 ration kits. Clearly this example helps remind people to contribute in whatever way they can, no matter what economic strata they belong from.His story resonated with other people all across the nation and many came forward in his support by helping him with money for the good work he’s been doing. In no time he received Rs 6 lakhs as donations. He is now using that money as a boost to his ongoing efforts in feeding the less fortunate.Akshay had no idea that the country would extend their support to him in such huge numbers, so much so that people began to directly deposit the money into his account. This faith has been a huge motivation to keep driving this initiative. For Akshay, this initiative was not just financially challenging but also emotionally as tragedy struck when he lost his father in the middle of this pandemic.He resumed his good deeds in a couple of days post his father’s loss and put all his heart and soul back into his samaritan work.While many like Akshay have been impacted by the pandemic, having lost their livelihoods, the spirit of kindness is a uniting factor. Before money, before class, we’re only human and we can all use some good in the world.12-Yr-Old Girl Uses Savings to Fly Three Migrant Workers Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.