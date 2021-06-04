This Man's Excuse for Violating Lockdown Is His Constipated Hen!
Police in Karnataka had a good laugh after listening to this man's excuse for violating the lockdown.
9Since everyone has been locked up in their homes for more than a year now, it is natural to want to escape once in a while. But the fear of the police catching you is looming over everyone, something that makes most of us stay indoors.
However, this man from Karnataka's Gadag was recently stopped by the police for a rather odd reason. When questioned why he was not in his house, he claimed that this hen was constipated, and hence wanted to help it.
Check out the video here:
In the video uploaded by Amit Upadhye, it is seen how the police questions the man carrying his hen in a bag of sorts, and after listening to his reason, the cops burst into fits of laughter. They later sent the man home.
Genuine reason or just another excuse to leave the house? We'll never know!
No matter what the case, netizens on Twitter too had a great laugh out of the whole incident. Check out their reactions here:
We're just going to add this to our enormous list of excuses to venture out during lockdown.
