This Man Singing in Juhi Chawla's 5G Hearing Has Twitter in Splits
Juhi Chawla recently moved the Delhi HC regarding possible harmful effects of 5G rollout in India.
Actor Juhi Chawla recently moved the Delhi High Court in connection to the 5G rollout in the country. She believes that the due diligence regarding 5G and its possible health hazards should be done before bringing it to India, and has filed a case in the HC regarding the same.
The hearing for her case took place virtually today, and something funny happened as the court was in proceeding-- a man kept joining the meeting and started singing songs from Juhi Chawla's movies.
His disruptions were updated by a Twitter handle called Bar and Bench, that often live-tweets court proceedings. Check out the tweet here:
The man's interruptions might have been disruptive for the court, after which he was eventually removed and the meeting was locked, but Twitter had a good time laughing at the whole incident once it surfaced.
Some users guessed which of Chawla's songs might have been sung, while others asked to see a live-stream of the hearing. Check out the reactions here:
Before the hearing, Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram and shared the link with her followers. She spoke about how she read the tweets and messages supporting her, and how she appreciates them, along with the memes that were made which thoroughly entertained here.
