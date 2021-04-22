This Chhattisgarh Town Offers Tomatoes in Exchange for Vaccine

The people of Bijapur have been offered tomatoes as an incentive for taking the vaccine by the municipal authority.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People in Bijapur are given tomatoes as an incentive for taking the COVID19 vaccine</p></div>
As a way to encourage the people in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, to take a vaccine, authorities have started distributing tomatoes to the people who come to take the shot. According to ANI, the municipal corporation decided to offer this incentive after talking to vegetable vendors who supplied the tomatoes.

The pictures were shared on Twitter with the caption, "Chhattisgarh: Tomatoes being offered to people in Bijapur Municipal limits, by Municipality, to encourage them to get vaccinated for #COVID19. An official, Purshottam Sallur says, "It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied to municipality".

People on Twitter have found this idea rather innovative, and here' show they reacted.

India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far.

