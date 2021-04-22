This Chhattisgarh Town Offers Tomatoes in Exchange for Vaccine

As a way to encourage the people in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, to take a vaccine, authorities have started distributing tomatoes to the people who come to take the shot. According to ANI, the municipal corporation decided to offer this incentive after talking to vegetable vendors who supplied the tomatoes.

The pictures were shared on Twitter with the caption, "Chhattisgarh: Tomatoes being offered to people in Bijapur Municipal limits, by Municipality, to encourage them to get vaccinated for #COVID19. An official, Purshottam Sallur says, "It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied to municipality".