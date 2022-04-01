ADVERTISEMENT

Things That Feel Like an April Fool’s Joke but Actually Aren’t

Why do pranks when reality just as much of a joke?

Hazel Gandhi
April Fool's is here, and while most of us are looking for silly, fun ways to prank each other, reality has beaten us to the punch already. So many things are happening right now that seem like a total joke, and here are some of them.

The josh is high, so is the irony!

(Image: The Quint)

The Chris Rock-Will Smith slap wasn't the most shocking thing at the Oscars!

(Image: The Quint)

Question: What's the most unnecessary business idea in the world?

Answer:

(Image: The Quint)

On today's episode of furthering casteist stories...

(Image: The Quint)

The Baba strikes again!

(Image: The Quint)

Aaj se sirf cycle...fitness is my passion!

(Image: The Quint)

2022 is passing by me, just like my life.

(Image: The Quint)

