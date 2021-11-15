Watch: Thief Touches Idol’s Feet at Temple Before Stealing Donation Box
As the elders say, seek the blessings of God before anything you do!
Seek the blessings of God before you do anything in life, even if it is for stealing money. This thief from Thane certain seems to believe so, as a video of him was captured where he prayed in front of an idol at the Hanuman temple and proceeded to steal the donation box from there.
Watch the video here:
The incident was reported by the priest of the temple who said the thief stole the donation box at night. The box contained cash of up to Rs 1000 and the police have started investigations.
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
