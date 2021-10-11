Thief Leaves Angry Note After Not Finding Enough Money To Steal at SDM’s Home
Even thieves have bad days, y'all.
In a bizarre case of burglary at a government officer's home in Madhya Pradesh, an enraged thief left a note as he couldn't find enough cash and valuables to steal. The incident took place in Dewas, about 150 kilometres from Bhopal.
The note left by the burglar at sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Singh Gaur's residence read, "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector (When there was no money, you shouldn't have locked the house, collector)". A photo of the note has gone viral on social media.
Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items have been stolen. The SDM got to know about the burglary when he returned back home on Saturday after 15 days. According to police sources, the thief apparently used the SDM's notepad and pen to write the hand-written note, PTI reported.
Reportedly, many top district police officials live in the area where the burglary took place.
The police have registered an official FIR against unidentified persons and will conduct an investigation into the matter.
2021 is a disappointing year for thieves too!
