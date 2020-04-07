Lalit Group Helps Trans Community With Ration Amid Lockdown
With the total tally of novel coronavirus cases increasing in the nation, and the people continuing to observe a nation-wide lockdown, the lives of many who don’t have it easy have become harder. Amongst them is the transgender community.
In distressing times like these, where the community seems to have taken a major economic hit, the Lalit group is distributing free ration to help ease their suffering.
Keshav Suri, who’s the executive director of the Lalit group and also co-chair of the FICCI task force on diversity and inclusion, took to Instagram on 6 April to announce that a representation has been made to the government on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.
Since the transgender community has been overlooked and left out of most welfare programmes, the Lalit group has taken upon itself to distribute basic supplies and necessities to them amid the lockdown.
Keshav Suri, who also runs a foundation for the betterment of the LGBTQ+ community, thought of this initiative which garnered a lot of praise online and was also shared by journalist Faye Dsouza.
Keshav commented on Faye’s post, thanking her for reposting and for highlighting an important issue: “Thank you Faye Dsouza, for spreading the word. It’s important that the people who are on the margins should be taken care of. Now more than ever. Thanks again for your kind words.”
