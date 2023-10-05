ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At This Professor's Election-Themed Poster

Prateekshit Pandey is an Asst. Professor at UCSB Communication Department, specializing in political communication.

An assistant professor from Maharashtra, Prateekshit 'Kanu' Pandey, has become a viral sensation on the internet with his incredibly creative approach to announcing his new position. As the newly appointed assistant professor at the Department of Communication at UC Santa Barbara, Prateekshit decided to break away from tradition by crafting a unique announcement.

Instead of a conventional written statement, he opted for a poster, cleverly designed in the style of congratulatory banners frequently used in Indian political campaigns.

Prateekshit shared his exciting news on X, writing, "Am happy to officially announce that I am joining the Department of Communication at UC Santa Barbara @CommUcsb as an Assistant Professor, starting January 2024. The blessings of my elders are pouring in."

The poster also features images of various university dignitaries and supporters, accompanied by congratulatory messages. Notably, Prateekshit had previously employed a similar style in 2022 when he invited people to join his Zoom dissertation defense presentation.

The hilarious poster not only tickled the funny bones of the internet but also prompted humorous comments.

Take a look:

