The Internet Can't Get Enough of Delhi Cops Posing With Seized Firecrackers

Since posting, the photo of the policemen has garnered over 271K views on X.

In a recent operation, the Delhi Police apprehended three individuals and confiscated 187 kg of firecrackers in south and east Delhi. The action came after they received information regarding firecracker storage in a sports shop operated by Mandeep Singh.

During a raid at a shop in the New Kondli area, a team from the New Ashok Nagar police seized 116 kg of firecrackers and arrested Arvind Kumar. According to News18, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth stated that Arvind Kumar had confessed to purchasing the firecrackers from Gurugram, leading to the filing of an FIR against him.

While the police celebrated their operation, a photograph of five officers proudly posing with the seized firecrackers amused the internet, sparking some hilarious reactions from social media users.

Here’s the viral tweet:

And here’s how the internet is reacting:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Delhi Police   Diwali   Firecracker Ban

Topics:  Delhi Police   Diwali   Firecracker Ban 

