The Family Man Srikant Tiwari’s new ‘TASC’- Job Hunting!

In these hilarious videos, Srikant is seen desperately trying to crack the interviews in his own unique style, interacting with some industry big-wigs like Ritesh Agarwal (CEO, OYO), Manu Kumar Jain (Vice President, Xiaomi), Ankur Warikoo (Co-founder, NearBuy) & Kabeer Biswas (CEO, Dunzo). Srikant finds himself stuck in sticky situations as Ankur tells him that the HR team will do a background check of his previous job. In another interview with Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, we see him being asked to submit a case study of his work, which has him stumped. What takes the cake is the interview with CEO of OYO, Ritesh Aggarwal. Not only does it see both of them talking about how young they’re looking and attributing their fitness to yoga, but also sees JK messaging him right in the middle of the meeting asking him to join him on a mission. Having bid a fond farewell to his earlier profession, we can’t wait to watch what happens next? Does he finally make the cut? Well, we can’t wait to get all these answers in The Family Man's upcoming season.