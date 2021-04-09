Pictures: How Are the Night Curfews and Lockdowns Helping?

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, governments across states have imposed lockdowns and night curfews in an attempt to curb the number of cases per day. However, most of the people do not agree with the rules as they are unnecessarily restrictive and are not helping in reducing the cases by any means.

With public transportations, offices, and election rallies in full swing, people are arguing that restrictions on moving out for a small group of people are pointless. If nothing, they are just making things for the common, middle-class citizen even more difficult.