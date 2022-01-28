ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Bizarre Sindoor Scene in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ Has Netizens on a Roll

‘Thapki Pyaar Ki…’ follows the trend of outrageous filmmaking with this hilarious scene. Watch it here.

date 2022-01-28
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thapki Pyar Ki</p></div>
i

Indian soap operas have been known to be crazy, sometimes even completely outrageous. With the onset of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, Indian filmmakers have been given more opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. It gave them the chance to break out of the cycle that has been created by the mainstream soap opera makers. A video made its way around Twitter, a scene from a show called ‘Thapki Pyar Ki…’ that showed us why these shows are mocked so relentlessly.

The scene begins with the antagonist dropping some rocks to trip the mother in law which in turn results in her knocking over the tray that holds the sindoor. The tray was held by the protagonist, who tosses it up into the air. It goes flying up while the rest of the characters watch in shock and disbelief. With the usual exaggerated visual and sound effects, the rest of the scene plays out exactly as one would expect it.

While the tray is up in the air, one of the younger antagonists present in the scene pushes the lady out of the way. This ensues a tussle between them, which leads to the antagonist to fall dramatically on the steps of the small temple in the room. The whole point of the scene is the process of applying sindoor. The husband has to apply sindoor on his wife’s forehead to symbolize their marriage.

The video was posted by a Twitter user and the twitterverse had some hilarious reactions;

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

It seems like Indian soap operas are still as insane and entertaining as ever!

