Telangana Sanitation Worker Donates Two Months’ Salary to CM Fund
Bontha Sai Kumar, a sanitation worker in Telangana donated two months' salary to the CM Relief Fund, to aid in the fight against COVID-19. The act of kindness moved the Telangana CM's son, KTR (K T Rama Rao), who tweeted about it.
K T Rama Rao, as part of his #CitizenHeroes hashtag shares positive stories of citizens doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19, and in containing the disease. Bontha Sai Kumar's story is one among a number of others in these series of tweets. The minister has also shared stories of samaritans who provide food to the needy, like this lady who feeds over 40 people each day. Uma Devi, a tailor from Gadwal District has also distributed over 350 masks to sanitation workers.
Such positive posts have received positive responses and have gone viral on Twitter. Both Bontha Sai Kumar and Uma Devi have inspired other similar posts, and stories of hope to be shared on twitter.
Telangana citizens also use KTR's handle to reach out for travel permissions, especially to reach a diseased member of the family.
