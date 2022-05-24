ADVERTISEMENT

Youtuber Called Out For Sexist Tweets About Female Programmers

The Youtuber said women shouldn't code, and suggested that they become influencers or creators instead.

Meghana Begani
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Patrick 'TechLead' Shyu, a tech Youtuber, is being called out for tweets aimed at female programmers. An ex-Google and ex-Meta employee, Shyu spoke about how women shouldn't do coding, and that programming wasn't meant for them.

While comparing tech and coding directly to motherhood, he shared his thoughts on how women who choose this career are "fools". He also used the very outdated analogy of how "no one wants to see a pregnant woman on the battlefield," thereby reducing a woman's entire identity and purpose to that one act of birth-giving.

When it came to these tweets, his argument was met not only with female opposition, but also with so many male creators that we're ready to say Shyu had no place to speak.

Read the entire thread here:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Here is how netizens responded to his claims:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

