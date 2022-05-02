ADVERTISEMENT

'You'll Rule Hearts Forever': Fans Wish for Kili Paul's Swift Recovery

Kili Paul frequently posts videos lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs.

'You'll Rule Hearts Forever': Fans Wish for Kili Paul's Swift Recovery
i

Tanzania's Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation for his videos lip-syncing to Bollywood songs, was injured after five people attacked him, according to his social media posts. He posts several videos with his sister Neema.

Kili Paul had posted a video on his Instagram stories of him on a stretcher. Several fans from India wished for his speedy recovery.

Under a paparazzo account's post, one fan commented, "God bless you…Get well soon as soon as possible bro," and another wrote, "Everyone is jealous of people who attain success and fame at a young age! MAY HE RECOVER SOON!!"

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor-model Eesha Agarwal commented, "Prayers only for an amazing artist."

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

"Get well soon," many fans wrote. "Get Well Soon @kili_paul You will Rule Hearts Forever." One comment read, "When you get fame you get enemies…but this is brutal get well soon #kilipaul."

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Here are some of the other reactions:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Lip-Sync Sensation Kili Paul 'Attacked With Knife, Beaten With Sticks'

