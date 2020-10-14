Tanishq Issues Statement About Controversial Ad, Twitter Unhappy

On 12 October, jewellery brand Tanishq took down its advertisement that showcased a Hindu-Muslim marriage, after receiving social media backlash. A day later, Tanishq released a statement explaining the reason behind withdrawing the 'Ekatvam campaign.'

The statement read, "This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."

The statement was not received well by social media users.