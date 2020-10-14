Tanishq Issues Statement About Controversial Ad, Twitter Unhappy

Social media users are unhappy with Tanishq's statement.

On 12 October, jewellery brand Tanishq took down its advertisement that showcased a Hindu-Muslim marriage, after receiving social media backlash. A day later, Tanishq released a statement explaining the reason behind withdrawing the 'Ekatvam campaign.'

The statement read, "This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."

The statement was not received well by social media users.

Many social media users criticised the brand for being cowardly by taking down the video.

"Sad lack of spine," tweeted Swara Bhasker.

Some users felt this was an insult to secular India.

Another section of social media users were unhappy with the statement for different reasons:

The advertisement shows a Hindu bride attending her godh-bharai (baby shower) celebration in her Muslim in-laws' household. The bride is escorted by her mother-in-law and made to feel welcome in every way possible. She is (pleasantly) surprised that her in-laws would perform a ceremony that isn't a part of their religion.

